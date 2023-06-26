Left Menu

3 of family killed in road accident in Kolkata

The deceased were identified as Shibshankar Rathi, Kamala Devi and Shibratan Rathi, a police officer said.Even after hitting the vehicle, the driver tried to escape with the bus and later rammed into a stone-laden truck.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-06-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:50 IST
3 of family killed in road accident in Kolkata
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family, including a woman, died after the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding bus at Lake Town area in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The driver of the bus, who has been detained, had stolen it, and while escaping via VIP road, collided with the car waiting at a signal, they said. The deceased were identified as Shibshankar Rathi, Kamala Devi and Shibratan Rathi, a police officer said.

“Even after hitting the vehicle, the driver tried to escape with the bus and later rammed into a stone-laden truck. Our patrolling team intercepted it and detained the driver,'' he said. The passengers were rushed to the nearby RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where they were declared brought-dead, the officer said. The condition of the driver of the private car is critical, he said.

Both the vehicles have been impounded.

''The bus driver has a criminal history and he had tried to steal a bus a couple of years ago, too,” the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023