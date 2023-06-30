Left Menu

Rains continue in Mumbai; road traffic hit due to waterlogging at some places, local trains slow down

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2023 10:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 10:07 IST
Rains continue in Mumbai; road traffic hit due to waterlogging at some places, local trains slow down
  • Country:
  • India

Road traffic in some parts of Mumbai was affected and local train services slowed down to some extent on Friday morning as moderate to heavy rains continued to lash the metropolis and its suburbs, officials said.

Ever since the southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on June 25, the city has been getting showers.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai, its eastern suburbs and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 31 mm, 45 mm and 61 mm respectively, an official said.

The city has been getting moderate to heavy showers since early Friday and the intensity of rainfall is more in the suburbs, which resulted in waterlogging at some locations, he said. Commuters complained that the Andheri subway, located between Andheri and Jogeshwari stations of the Western Railway was closed for traffic due to waterlogging. Traffic slowed down in parts of the suburbs as well. The suburban train services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were normal, the railway authorities said.

However, commuters on some routes, including the Harbour line that operates services between Panvel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), complained of delay in train operations in the morning hours. A spokesperson of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) none of its buses were diverted to alternative routes due to rain.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued ''nowcast warning'' at 7.30 am predicting moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated places in Mumbai and its neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts over the next three to four hours.

''For the next 24 hours, the IMD Mumbai has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and its suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places,'' a civic official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023