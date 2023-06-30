Man opens fire at Chisinau International Airport - Moldovan police
Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 20:47 IST
A foreigner who was denied entry to Moldova opened fire at Chisinau International Airport on Friday, Moldovan police said.
Police spokesperson Diana Fetko said police were at the airport and that flights had been delayed. The airport is Moldova's main international airport and the country's largest.
