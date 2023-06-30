Gunman kills two at Moldova's main international airport - police

A foreign national shot dead two people at Moldova's main international airport on Friday after being denied entry into the country, police and the interior ministry said.

Police detained the man after the incident at Chisinau International Airport, the east European country's largest airport. "At this moment the danger has been eliminated. The aggressor was wounded and is being treated," police said on Facebook.

Flights were delayed, but police said they would resume. A police source said the arriving passenger had flown in from Turkey and that he had used a firearm against border guards.

