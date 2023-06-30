Left Menu

Policymaking has become more data-intensive, says RBI Governor at Statistics Day conference

Evidence and analysis are core inputs in policy formulation, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday and noted that policymaking and monitoring processes have increasingly become more data-intensive

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 22:56 IST
Policymaking has become more data-intensive, says RBI Governor at Statistics Day conference
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Image: YouTube/RBI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Evidence and analysis are core inputs in policy formulation, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday and noted that policymaking and monitoring processes have increasingly become more data-intensive. "A prerequisite of such (data) analysis is the availability of timely and credible data with the three Cs of data quality -- completeness, correctness and consistency," Das said at the 17th Statistics Day Conference at RBI headquarters.

In recognition of the notable contributions made by (late) Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis in the field of statistics and economic planning, the central government has been celebrating 29th June, his birth anniversary, as "Statistics Day" since 2007. Celebration of National Statistics Day, Das said, provides an opportunity for sensitising the general public, especially the younger minds, about the discipline of statistics.

The central bank governor noted that RBI uses statistical methods in its core functions. "The Reserve Bank follows latest global prescriptions and best practices, and pursues standardisation across domains to generate consistent, comparable and harmonised statistics."

"We treat data as 'public good' and are disseminating increasingly more data in the public domain for use by analysts, researchers and the general public," he said, adding RBI's preference is for general dissemination over meeting individual requirements. Speaking about the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the RBI's reporting system ensured business continuity, the flow of validated information was seamless, the 'work from home (WFH)' environment was actively supported, and the public dissemination of information went uninterrupted during the lockdown period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023