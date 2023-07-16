Kurtha-Bijalpura section of rail line connecting India and Nepal begins operation

The operations of a section of the cross-border Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas rail line connecting India and Nepal began on Sunday, officials here said.

Nepal's Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Prakash Jwala, launched the operations on the Kurtha-Bijalpura rail section of the cross-border rail line at Bijalpura, the Indian Embassy here said in a press release.

The Deputy Chief of Indian Embassy, Prasanna Shrivastava, local leaders from Madhesh Pradesh and government officials were also present on the occasion.

"This rail connectivity will provide a tremendous boost to the people-to-people linkages between the two countries and will enhance trade and tourism in Nepal," Jwala said at the launch.

The Kurtha-Bijalpura line covers a total of 17.3 km and the stretch is dotted with five stations -- Kurtha, Pipradi, Loharpatti, Singyahi and Bijalpura.

This is the second phase of the 68.7 km Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas cross-border rail line project being built under India's grant assistance of Rs 783.83 crore, the release said.

The first phase from Jaynagar to Kurtha was inaugurated in April last year and has been operational since then. The land acquisition for the third phase connecting Bijalpura to Bardibas is presently underway.

The Kurtha-Bijalpura rail section was handed over to the Nepal government during the visit of Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to India last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)