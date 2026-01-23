Left Menu

Trump Comments on Supreme Court's Reaction to Fed Governor Bid

U.S. President Donald Trump commented that he did not perceive skepticism from the Supreme Court regarding his attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. He noted that the justices seemed to suggest that such a matter might be more appropriately handled through a regular judicial process.

U.S. President Donald Trump remarked on Thursday that he did not sense skepticism from the Supreme Court about his attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, "I listened to some, I read some of it, and I didn't get that impression other than they thought, maybe it should have gone through a more normal court system."

The comments from Trump suggest that the high court is considering whether the matter should proceed through conventional judicial channels.

