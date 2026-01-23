Left Menu

Global Peace Board: A Call for Legislative Approval and Collaboration

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Italy's legislative approval is crucial for joining the Board of Peace initiative. The board aims to resolve global conflicts and will include Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will contribute a billion dollars. Trump emphasized the importance of global collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 03:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 03:40 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized the necessity of legislative approval from Italy for its participation in the newly proposed Board of Peace. The initiative aims to address and resolve global conflicts through international cooperation.

Trump also disclosed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged a billion-dollar contribution to the peace board. This participation marks a significant step in fostering international collaboration in the effort to mitigate global issues.

The President expressed the importance of unifying global leaders, stating, "I think it's important to have everybody." His comments highlight a push for inclusive dialogue and actions in addressing worldwide peace concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

