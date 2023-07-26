German cabinet approves updated national hydrogen strategy - govt sources
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-07-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 15:00 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The German cabinet on Wednesday approved an updated hydrogen strategy, government sources said, setting guidelines for hydrogen production and transport infrastructure plans as Europe's largest economy aims to become climate-neutral by 2045.
In the new strategy, the government raised its domestic electrolysis capacity target for 2030 to at least 10 gigawatts (GW) from a previous 5 GW.
The strategy sees German hydrogen demand at 95 to 130 terawatt hours (TWH) in 2030, of which around 50% to 70% would be covered by imports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement