School Scandal: Headmaster and Clerk Sentenced for Fund Misappropriation
A former headmaster and clerk from Kilimanoor Government Higher Secondary School have been sentenced to six years for misappropriating funds. The Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court found them guilty of manipulating salary and scholarship funds, leading to a total misappropriation of Rs 7,88,089.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-02-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 10:36 IST
- India
A courtroom ruling has delivered a harsh sentence to a former headmaster and ex-clerk of a government school, holding them accountable for an extensive misappropriation of funds.
The Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court imposed a six-year rigorous imprisonment on K Rajan and Riyas Kalam from the Kilimanoor Government Higher Secondary School.
According to VACB, they duplicated salary bills and manipulated other funds, defrauding a total of Rs 7,88,089. The court's judgment, guided by an FIR named Kalam and Rajan, underscores the necessary legal action against corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)