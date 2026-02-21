School Scandal: Headmaster and Clerk Sentenced for Fund Misappropriation

A courtroom ruling has delivered a harsh sentence to a former headmaster and ex-clerk of a government school, holding them accountable for an extensive misappropriation of funds.

The Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court imposed a six-year rigorous imprisonment on K Rajan and Riyas Kalam from the Kilimanoor Government Higher Secondary School.

According to VACB, they duplicated salary bills and manipulated other funds, defrauding a total of Rs 7,88,089. The court's judgment, guided by an FIR named Kalam and Rajan, underscores the necessary legal action against corruption.

