Salahuddin Criticizes Former Adviser Nazrul Over T20 World Cup Debacle

Mohammad Salahuddin, assistant coach for Bangladesh, has publicly criticized Asif Nazrul, the former sports adviser, for allegedly spreading misinformation and changing his stance concerning Bangladesh's absence from the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Salahuddin stated that the players were left devastated, claiming two squad members were mentally affected by the exclusion. He argued that the players were not involved in the decision-making process, contrary to Nazrul's claims.

Bangladesh had proposed relocating their matches to Sri Lanka instead of traveling to India due to security concerns, but this request was rejected by the ICC, leading to their replacement by Scotland. Salahuddin emphasized the personal losses faced by the players due to the decision.

