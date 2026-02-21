Left Menu

Salahuddin Criticizes Former Adviser Nazrul Over T20 World Cup Debacle

Mohammad Salahuddin, Bangladesh assistant coach, criticized former sports adviser Asif Nazrul for misinformation about Bangladesh's exclusion from the T20 World Cup. Salahuddin claimed players had no role in the decision and were mentally affected. The team's proposal to play in Sri Lanka was rejected, and Scotland replaced them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 21-02-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 10:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Mohammad Salahuddin, assistant coach for Bangladesh, has publicly criticized Asif Nazrul, the former sports adviser, for allegedly spreading misinformation and changing his stance concerning Bangladesh's absence from the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Salahuddin stated that the players were left devastated, claiming two squad members were mentally affected by the exclusion. He argued that the players were not involved in the decision-making process, contrary to Nazrul's claims.

Bangladesh had proposed relocating their matches to Sri Lanka instead of traveling to India due to security concerns, but this request was rejected by the ICC, leading to their replacement by Scotland. Salahuddin emphasized the personal losses faced by the players due to the decision.

