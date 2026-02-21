Left Menu

Heightened Security in Delhi Amid Terror Threats

Security has been intensified in Delhi's key religious and heritage sites due to an intelligence alert on a possible terror threat from Lashkar-e-Taiba, focusing on locations like the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk. Vigilance and precautionary measures are in place, with heightened police and agency coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 10:35 IST
  • India

Security measures were heightened across several key religious and heritage sites in Delhi on Saturday, following intelligence inputs suggesting a potential terror threat, an official confirmed. The areas surrounding the historic Red Fort and parts of Chandni Chowk have come under particular scrutiny due to their prominence and visitor traffic.

The alert, issued by security agencies, warns of a possible explosion threat in the vicinity of the Red Fort, which has been identified as a major target due to its high-profile status. Intelligence sources indicate that the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba has marked prominent religious locations in India as potential targets, with specific suggestions pointing towards a temple in Chandni Chowk.

In response, security has been bolstered in sensitive areas and crowded public spots, with increased CCTV surveillance, vehicle checks, and additional personnel deployment. Bomb disposal and dog squads are on standby, ready to act at a moment's notice. Central agencies and Delhi Police remain in close coordination, urging the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity, ensuring public safety while maintaining calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

