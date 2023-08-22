Air Koryo flight lands in Beijing on Tuesday morning
Reuters
An Air Koryo passenger flight from Pyongyang landed in Beijing Capital Airport on Tuesday morning, according to flight tracking app Flight Master.
The flight, SJ151, arrived at 9:17 a.m., ahead of its scheduled time by three minutes.
