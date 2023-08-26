Fire erupts in stationary coach in TN
PTI | Madurai | Updated: 26-08-2023 07:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 07:29 IST
- Country:
- India
A massive blaze erupted in a stationary coach here on Saturday.
Southern Railway sources said the fire broke out in a tourist coach at the yard here.
TV visuals showed fire personnel battling to put down the blaze.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Southern Railway
Advertisement