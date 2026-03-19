Iran intensified its response on Thursday by targeting oil and gas facilities across the Gulf following an Israeli assault on a significant Iranian gas field. This development has raised tensions in an already volatile conflict, causing a spike in crude oil prices and heightening global economic concerns.

President Trump's energy strategies, focused on achieving American energy dominance, are now in the spotlight as the ongoing war drives up oil prices. Critics argue that Trump's previous moves to curb renewable energy adoption have left the U.S. vulnerable to current supply chain disruptions.

As the conflict escalates, the U.S. military operations include strategic strikes across Iranian positions. Despite the rising tension, Trump has expressed reluctance to deploy ground troops, focusing instead on maintaining U.S. military readiness in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)