Pope Francis lands in Mongolia, home to tiny Catholic flock
Pope Francis arrived on Friday in Mongolia, a predominantly Buddhist country with just 1,450 Catholics that the Vatican hopes can act as a facilitator to improve difficult relations with China.
The 86-year-old pontiff arrived at Ulaanbaatar airport on a chartered ITA Airways plane also carrying his entourage and accompanying reporters. The first event in the capital for Francis is on Saturday, when he addresses government leaders and the diplomatic corps.
