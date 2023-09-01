Left Menu

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das rated “A+” in Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been rated “A+” in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023,  Central bank said on Friday. 

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 22:18 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been rated "A+" in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023,  Central bank said on Friday. Taking to X (former Twitter), RBI said," We are happy to announce that Governor Shaktikanta Das has been rated "A+" in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023. Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors who have been rated A+."

"The Bank Governors who earned an "A+" grade in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023 are Shaktikanta Das from India, Thomas J. Jordan (Switzerland), Nguyen Thi Hong (Vietnam)," an official statement issued by Global Finance magazine said. The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grade the central bank governors of 101 key countries, territories and districts, including the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States and the Central Bank of West African States. (ANI)

