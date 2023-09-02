Sixteen people, mostly Iranians, killed in road accident in Iraq

(Updates death, injury tolls) Sept 2 (Reuters) -

At least 16 people, mostly Iranians, were killed in a road accident in Iraq, the Iraqi state news agency said early on Saturday. Thirteen people were also injured in the accident, which occurred on a road linking two cities in Iraq's northern Salahuddin province, the state news agency added, citing a local medical official.

The injured were taken to hospitals in critical condition, the official said.

