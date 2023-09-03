Left Menu

State Transport Department earns Rs 6-cr by auction of 1,300 VIP vehicle registration numbers

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-09-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 16:44 IST
State Transport Department earns Rs 6-cr by auction of 1,300 VIP vehicle registration numbers
The State Transport Department earned an income of Rs 6 crore through the auction of 1,300 VIP vehicle registration numbers, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Sunday.

Besides auctioning VIP vehicle registration numbers in a transparent manner, the department has also started courier services in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses to generate income, a statement said.

The Sugam Darshan scheme introduced by Mata Chhinnamastika Dham Chintpurni temple Trust to facilitate the devotees accrued additional income of Rs 35 lakh and the daily income of the Trust has increased by 15.7 per cent, he added.

Under the Sugam Darshan Pranali (system), a pass is given to five people at a fee of Rs 1,100 and these devotees get hassle-free darshan (VIP darshan). In total, 500 people are accommodated every day.

Arrangements have been made for the devotees to sit, about one kilometre away from the temple and they would be brought to the lift in an electric golf cart operated by the temple trust and dropped back after darshan.

The fee for senior citizens is only Rs 50 and they can also take an attendant with them. The government is taking several measures to generate revenue and is committed towards implementing the ten guarantees given by the Congress party during the Assembly polls, he added.

