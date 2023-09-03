Left Menu

4 of family killed, 2 injured in road accident in UP’s Pilibhit

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 03-09-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 17:59 IST
Four people of a family were on Sunday killed when their car crashed into a stationary pickup vehicle on Pilibhit-Sitapur highway here, police said.

The accident occurred in the Sehramau area when the car, which was going to Nainital from Lucknow, lost control and hit the vehicle parked on the roadside, they said.

Those killed have been identified as Abdullah (28), his wife Saima (23) and cousin sisters Baitul (21) and Mariyam (21), all residents of Khadra locality in Lucknow, police said.

Abdullaha's daughter Abia and relative Amin were injured in the incident and rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, they said.

