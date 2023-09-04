Left Menu

CEE ECONOMY-Czech real wage decline slows in second quarter

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2023 13:57 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 13:55 IST
CEE ECONOMY-Czech real wage decline slows in second quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Czech real wages fell for a seventh straight quarter in the April-June period, data on Monday showed, although nominal pay growth was below central bank expectations, leaving a path to interest rate cuts. The average real monthly wage fell by 3.1% year-on-year in the second quarter, the slowest decline since the end of 2021, the Czech Statistical Office said. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a 2.4% fall.

Nominal wages rose 7.7% year-on-year in the quarter, below a central bank forecast of 8.6%. "The development of wages in the first half of the year indicate that wage dynamics and related inflationary pressures from the labour market are not as strong as the (central bank) feared," Generali Investments CEE chief economist Radomir Jac said.

"Wage development statistics leave in play the scenario that the (central bank) in the final quarter of the year could start the process of a gradual reduction in interest rates." The Czech National Bank has kept its main rate at 7% since June 2022 as inflation first shot up to 18% and since fell to 8.8% in July.

It switched its tone from hawkish to neutral in August and said it may start debating rate cuts before the end of the year, but has at the same time insisted rates would stay relatively high for longer after years of ultra-loose policy. Wages are a key factor, with the Czech labour market the tightest in the European Union. However, the drop in real wages has been one of the sharpest.

Pavel Sobisek, UniCredit's chief economist in Prague, said similar nominal wage growth trends should continue, leading to the end of real wages' decline this quarter. "Most employees will probably wait for growth to resume until the beginning of next year... and it may raise concerns about the start of a new inflation wave," he said.

** Click here for an interactive graphic:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023