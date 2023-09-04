Air India Express to unveil new brand in couple of months

Air India Express, which is in the process of getting merged with AIX Connect, will unveil its new brand in the next couple of months, and will also be expanding its fleet as well as network.

In a virtual-cum-physical town hall meeting with the staff of Air India Express and AIX Connect on Monday, its Managing Director Aloke Singh also mentioned about the vision for the combined entity and emphasised on meaningful market presence and cost-efficiencies. The two airlines are part of the Tata Group.

The new brand of Air India Express is expected to be unveiled within the next couple of months, Air India said in a release.

According to Singh, the vision encapsulates the key differentiators of making meaningful connections, delivering unique experiences and providing best-in-class value with Indian warmth.

''Our ambitions will ride upon our huge fleet and network expansion, in the domestic India market as well as short-haul international region -- unlocking synergies with the merger of the two entities, and network integration with Air India; growth and expansion for a meaningful market presence as well as cost-efficiencies; and achieving excellence in all areas, becoming a preferred brand for a confident new India,'' he said.

Also, the airline has identified specific projects that focus on enhancing the guest experience, optimising the network for market dominance and streamlining operations with a digital-first approach, among others.

Earlier this year, Air India Express and AIX Connect launched a unified website allowing users to book and manage services from both airlines on domestic and international sectors. There is also an integrated passenger service system.

