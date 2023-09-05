Left Menu

Actor-director Joy Mathew suffers minor injury in road accident

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 05-09-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 10:54 IST
Joy Mathew Image Credit: Wikipedia
Malayalam actor-director Joy Mathew suffered injuries in a car accident that occurred on a busy national highway in Thrissur district of Kerala on Monday night, police said.

The accident occurred when the car in which Mathew was travelling hit a pick-up van at Mandalamkunnu on the Chavakkad-Ponnani highway.

Both Mathew and the van driver suffered minor injuries in the collision.

''The car was driven by Mathew's driver. Mathew suffered a minor injury to his nose. The pick-up van driver had a leg injury. Both of them were rushed to a nearby private hospital soon,'' a police officer told PTI. Their condition is stable as of now, he said.

The driver of the pick-up van, who got trapped inside the vehicle due to the impact of the collision, was brought out by the fire and rescue services personnel with the support of local people, he said.

The award-winning actor was in the news recently for his critical stand and remarks against the Left front government in Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

