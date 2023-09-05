Left Menu

Daimler India names Sreeram Venkateswaran as President, Chief Business Officer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 15:51 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 15:43 IST
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Tuesday said it has appointed Sreeram Venkateswaran as President and Chief Business Officer for domestic sales and customer service.

In his new role, Venkateswaran will be responsible for driving domestic business growth, nurturing strategic partnerships, expanding the BharatBenz sales and service network among others, DICV said in a statement.

''Sreeram will be responsible for growing our domestic truck and bus businesses,'' DICV Managing Director & CEO Satyakam Arya said.

His understanding of the brand since inception and his extensive experience in marketing, sales and customer service in the transportation industry makes him a worthy leader to take the brand and domestic business to the next level, he added.

In the past, Venkateswaran worked with DICV for over five years.

He served as Chief Executive Officer at Gurugram-based MLL Express Services prior to joining DICV in the current role.

