Carcade rehearsal leads to traffic congestion in central Delhi, nearby areas

Commuters on Tuesday faced difficulty as they were stuck in heavy traffic in central Delhi due to the carcade rehearsal by Delhi Police for the G20 Summit. Earlier in the day, police informed citizens that the traffic was expected to remain affected in several parts of New Delhi till 2 pm and advised them to plan their journey. ''Due to carcade rehearsal and special traffic arrangements, some congestion is expected on Bhairon Marg, Bhairon Road - Ring Road, Mathura Road, C-Hexagon, Sardar Patel Marg and Gurgaon Road till 2 pm. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,'' the traffic police said in a post on X. Outer Ring Road near Indraprastha Park, C-Hexagon and Sardar Patel Marg were among the other road stretches that saw congestion on Tuesday. Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj targeted Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the traffic congestion in the city.

''I don't understand what Delhi Traffic Police has done, Delhi people are facing traffic jams everywhere. This police function was the only thing which LG saab had to handle, but it's causing lot of inconvenience to common people of Delhi (sic),'' Bharadwaj wrote on X.

Ankita Singh, who was travelling from Noida to New Delhi, said traffic on the Outer Ring Road stretch near Indraprastha was heavier than usual and Vikas Marg was also congested. It took Singh around one hour to reach her destination, which usually takes her around half an hour. Another commuter Ishita Singh, who was travelling from Gurgaon to Chanakyapuri in Lutyens' Delhi, said she, too, was stuck in a traffic jam and the road repair work at Sardar Patel and other locations added to her inconvenience.

Commuters also complained of facing traffic congestion in several other areas, including Africa Avenue Road, Sarita Vihar, near Zakir Hussain College and Bhera Enclave underpass.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)