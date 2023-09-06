Left Menu

The Reliance Foundation will award selected scholars a grant of up to Rs 2 lakhs for the entire course of study, as per a press release. The programme encourages applications from girls and people with disabilities.

ANI | Updated: 06-09-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 17:57 IST
Reliance Foundation opens scholarship applications for 5,000 undergraduate students
Open for applications: 5,000 Reliance Foundation Scholarships for first year undergraduate students (Image: Reliance Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
Reliance Foundation has opened applications for 5,000 undergraduate scholarships for the academic year 2023-24. Applications are open until October 15, 2023, to all first-year regular undergraduate students across all branches of study. Stating that the importance of investing in the power and potential of youth was a firm belief ofReliance's Founder Chairman Dhirubhai Ambani, the foundation said these scholarships are aimed at strengthening youth access to higher education.

In December 2022, on the occasion of Dhirubhai Ambani's 90th birth anniversary, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, announced their commitment to support 50,000 students with scholarships over the next 10 years. The Reliance Foundation will award selected scholars a grant of up to Rs 2 lakhs for the entire course of study, as per a press release. The programme encourages applications from girls and people with disabilities.

Selection will be based on performance in an aptitude test, Class 12 marks, household income and other eligibility criteria. The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarship selects students based on a meritcum-means criteria for undergraduate college education, to continue their studies without financial burden.

"India has the world's largest youth population, and our young people have immensepotential to take the nation to new heights. At Reliance Foundation, we work to provideopportunity and access to quality education. We are strongly committed to helping youngpeople fulfil their aspirations and enable them to contribute to India's growth," said Jagannatha Kumar, CEO, Reliance Foundation. For the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2022-23, nearly one lakhstudents expressed interest by registering and out of 40,000 applications from nearly allstates of India, 5,000 scholars were selected on the basis of eligibility and performance inthe aptitude test. Out of those, 51 per cent of the students were women and 97 scholars werepeople with disabilities. The selected scholars were from 1,630 educational institutionspursuing full time graduation courses from all streams of study. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

