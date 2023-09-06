Left Menu

US lawmaker McCaul: China trying to corner market in older computer chips

And I think that's a part of the discussion we'll be having," he said. Under pressure from Washington, the Dutch government in June introduced export restrictions that require semiconductor equipment maker ASML - Europe's largest technology firm - to seek a licence before exporting advanced equipment to customers in China.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 19:06 IST
US lawmaker McCaul: China trying to corner market in older computer chips

The U.S. lawmaker leading a congressional delegation to the Netherlands on Wednesday said he is concerned about the possibility China is trying to "get a monopoly" in the manufacture of less-advanced computer chips. Texas Republican Michael McCaul, who co-authored the CHIPS Act and chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, thanked the Dutch government for steps it has previously taken to restrict technology exports to China but said "we need to think about other things".

"We talked a lot about advanced semiconductor chips, but we also need look at legacy," he said, referring to older computer chip technology which does not fall under current export controls. "I think China is trying to get a monopoly on the market share of legacy semiconductor chips as well. And I think that's a part of the discussion we'll be having," he said.

Under pressure from Washington, the Dutch government in June introduced export restrictions that require semiconductor equipment maker ASML - Europe's largest technology firm - to seek a licence before exporting advanced equipment to customers in China. McCaul is due to visit ASML on Thursday.

China is one of ASML's largest markets with around 15% of sales in 2022. Demand from Chinese customers is expected to be a bright spot for the company in the second half of 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023