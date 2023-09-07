Left Menu

Mexico postpones flight cuts at capital airport to next year

The Mexican government said Wednesday it postponed an order to reduce flight frequency at Mexico City International Airport (AICM) until January. The order, which was originally due to take effect in November, will cut flights to 43 per hour from 52 and has raised concerns from the aviation sector.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-09-2023 01:51 IST
The Mexican government said Wednesday it postponed an order to reduce flight frequency at Mexico City International Airport (AICM) until January.

The order, which was originally due to take effect in November, will cut flights to 43 per hour from 52 and has raised concerns from the aviation sector. The reductions will not apply to international flights, the statement said.

Some 1,000 flights a week will be slashed by the measure, national air transportation chamber Canaero said in a statement last week. The cuts follow previous flight caps at the airport last year launched by the government to reduce saturation in the Mexican capital's airspace and boost activity in the newer, state-run Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA).

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said last week the government move does not take into account the interests of consumers, nor does it respect the necessary consultative process with operators and users.

