Left Menu

Coast Guard rescues 10 TN fishermen stranded off Vizag coast for 6 days

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 07-09-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 15:58 IST
Coast Guard rescues 10 TN fishermen stranded off Vizag coast for 6 days
  • Country:
  • India

Ten Tamil Nadu fishermen who were stranded in the Bay of Bengal for six days after their boat broke down were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard, said an official on Thursday.

ICGS Ayush rescued them 83 miles east off the port city.

"Ten fishermen were there, and the boat belongs to Chennai. One of our ships was on coastal patrol (Ayush) and we got a distress call and we diverted our ship to the boat," the official told PTI on the rescue operation.

The Coast Guard vessel was about 90 miles away from that stranded boat and reached it at 3:30 am on Wednesday, said the official.

The Coast Guard identified the boat as IFB Ganapathi Perumal (Manju Matha), which ventured into the sea from Kasimedu harbour in Chennai on August 24.

After locating the boat through a joint surface and air coordinated search deploying ships and aircraft, MRCC Chennai requested a proximate merchant vessel, MV Jag Radha, to monitor the boat until Ayush arrived.

The fishermen were provided medical assistance and the boat was towed to Vizag Port.

Later, the fishermen were safely handed over to the Fisheries department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Helicopter crashed into sea off Dubai, search for crew underway -UAE regulator

Helicopter crashed into sea off Dubai, search for crew underway -UAE regulat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Jio Platforms and NVIDIA team up to build new AI cloud infrastructure in India

Jio Platforms and NVIDIA team up to build new AI cloud infrastructure in Ind...

 India
3
Tennis-Sabalenka fights back to snuff out home hopes of all-American final

Tennis-Sabalenka fights back to snuff out home hopes of all-American final

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Kroger to pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve US opioid lawsuits; Lilly's diabetes drug Mounjaro approved by UK watchdog and more

Health News Roundup: Kroger to pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve US opioid l...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023