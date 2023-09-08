Left Menu

Four killed, 3 injured in road accident in Jharkhand

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 08-09-2023 10:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 10:24 IST
Four killed, 3 injured in road accident in Jharkhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were killed and three injured when their SUV overturned in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Friday, police said. The road accident occurred at Chrahi at about 6.30 am.

''Four people were killed and three were injured after an SUV carrying seven people overturned near UP More,'' Charhi Police Station in-charge Vikram Kumar told PTI.

The SUV was coming from Bihar and was on its way to Rajrappa temple in Ramgarh, Kumar said.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
2
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
3
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India
4
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023