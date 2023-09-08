Mamata to travel to New Delhi for president's G20 dinner in afternoon
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be travelling to New Delhi on Friday afternoon to attend President Droupadi Murmu's dinner invitation on the occasion of the G20 meeting, officials said.
During her visit to the national capital, Banerjee will meet leaders of different political parties, besides attending the official engagements, they said.
The president will host the dinner on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit of world leaders.
Banerjee was earlier scheduled to travel to New Delhi on Saturday, but it was rescheduled to Friday owing to regulation of flight movements in the national capital due to the G20 summit, officials said.
The chief minister will return to Kolkata on Sunday, they said.
