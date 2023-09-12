Spain to invest $12.85 bln to alleviate drought impact

Spain will spend over 12 billion euros ($12.85 billion) to alleviate the impact of the long-running drought afflicting the country, Environment Minister Teresa Ribera said on Tuesday.

"We require structural responses and constant investment," Ribera told a news conference.

The funds will be mainly destined towards reusing water, building desalination plants and improving water infrastructure, she added. ($1 = 0.9337 euros)

