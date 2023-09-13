Hangars to be built at 4 airstrips in Haryana: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said that hangars will be built at airstrips in Karnal, Bhiwani, Narnaul and Pinjore.

No commercial flights operate from these four airstrips, which are used for training and aerosports.

Chautala also directed the officials of the Civil Aviation Department to start operations of Maintenance Repair and Overhaul at Karnal, Bhiwani and Pinjore airstrips.

In a meeting held here on Monday, he asked them to explore the feasibility of building airstrips in Nuh-Gurugram districts along the Mumbai Expressway, as well as along the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway in Jind-Kaithal districts.

He instructed officers to submit a plan at the earliest.

According to officials, Chautala also said plans should be made for creating a drone manufacturing base in the state.

The officials of the Civil Aviation Department, which comes under Chautala, were asked to provide regular updates regarding the ongoing work at the Hisar Airport in order to accomplish the tasks within the stipulated time.

