Bus gets stuck in strong river current in UP's Bijnor, all 53 passengers rescued

A passenger bus carrying pilgrims from Nepal to Haridwar got stuck in the strong current of a local river here on Friday, police said and added that all the passengers were safely rescued.

SHO Mandawali Ravindra Singh said that on Friday morning the passenger bus carrying pilgrims from Nepal to Haridwar got stuck in the strong current of Kotawali river on Bijnor-Haridwar NH 74.

Police rushed to the spot and took the bus out, along with all 53 pilgrims safely from the river with the help of a JCB and Poclain machine.

According to the SHO, the strong currents of the river are due to rains in the hilly areas. All the passengers are completely safe, he added.

