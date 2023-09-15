Left Menu

AAIB starts probe into incident of plane skidding off runway at Mumbai airport

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau AAIB has started its probe into the incident of a private jet veering off the runway at Mumbai airport in which eight people were injured, sources said on Friday.The private jet, which was coming from Visakhapatnam, skidded off the runway at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rains on Thursday evening and the aircraft broke into two parts.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 21:08 IST
AAIB starts probe into incident of plane skidding off runway at Mumbai airport
  • Country:
  • India

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has started its probe into the incident of a private jet veering off the runway at Mumbai airport in which eight people were injured, sources said on Friday.

The private jet, which was coming from Visakhapatnam, skidded off the runway at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rains on Thursday evening and the aircraft broke into two parts. There has been no casualties but all the eight people, including two pilots and a crew member, onboard the plane suffered injuries and have been hospitalised.

The sources in the know said an AAIB team reached Mumbai on Thursday night and started the investigation on Friday.

One of the sources said the team will gather evidence from the accident site as well as interact with the pilot, co-pilot and others. Another source said the aircraft debris has been removed and both runways at the Mumbai airport are fully operational now. In a statement, a Mumbai airport spokesperson said the recovery of the disabled aircraft started at 1453 hours and was removed at 1755 hours.

The disabled aircraft was handed over to the owners at 1816 hours for further action and all areas are now cleared, the spokesperson said.

The Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL belonging to VSR Ventures, was involved in a runway excursion while landing. The visibility at the time of the incident was 700 metres with heavy rains, aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global
4
BRIEF-China EV Maker Xpeng To Release 2024 Model Of Flagship SUV G9 On Sept 19

BRIEF-China EV Maker Xpeng To Release 2024 Model Of Flagship SUV G9 On Sept ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023