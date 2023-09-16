Left Menu

The engine and power coach of the train number 12494 Darshan Express running between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Miraj Junction derailed, he said, adding that medical and accident relief trains of the Ratlam division have reached the spot. The work to restore the train operation on this route is underway, he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-09-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 10:23 IST
Engine, power coach of express train derail in MP, no casualty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The engine and power coach of an express train going from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi to Miraj Junction in Maharashtra derailed between Ratlam-Dahod rail section in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, said Khemraj Meena, Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway's Ratlam division. ''The engine and power coach of the train number 12494 (Darshan Express running between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Miraj Junction) derailed,'' he said, adding that medical and accident relief trains of the Ratlam division have reached the spot. The work to restore the train operation on this route is underway, he said. Another official said that the incident occurred near Amargarh railway station in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, located around 320 km from Bhopal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

