WBR Corp Indo-UK Global Business Excellence Awards Conducted at the House of Commons, London to Celebrate Stronger UK-India Relationship

BusinessWire India London [UK]/ New Delhi [India], September 16: WBR Corp, a leading brand consulting company in Asia and Europe organized Indo-UK Global Business Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023 at the House of Commons in London, UK recently. This ceremony was organized with an aim to recognize the efforts made by organizations, entrepreneurs, professionals, Leaders from the Real Estate, Education, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Textile, Social Work etc. The main motive of the event was to promote start-ups & MSMEs in India.

WBR Corp Indo-UK Global Business Excellence Awards is a platform to recognize varied organizations and professionals from all over India on the basis of their product & service quality, pricing, marketing strategies and leadership position in the industry/market segment/geography, dedication to customer satisfaction, entrepreneur initiatives, exemplary business practices, business growth etc. The ceremony was meant to appreciate the contribution of organizations and business leaders who are the true inspiration of our future generation. The winners of the event were decided on a comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted over the period of the last six months.

"Continuing growth in different sectors requires excellent performance by new entrepreneurs and expansion of existing businesses," said Virender Sharma, MP on the occasion, who was the host of the gala dinner organized at the House of Commons. MP Valerie Vaz, Marta Kozlowska, Head of International, of London Chamber of Commerce and Institute and Steven McCabe, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Birmingham City University were the other prominent guests at the event. Indo-UK Global Business Excellence Awards 2023 were conferred to:

* KPT Piping System Private Limited - Most Prominent PPR Pipes & Fittings Manufacturers of the Year * Dr. Bu Abdullah - Most Distinguished Philanthropist & Business Personality of the Year

* VUENOW - Leading Data Warehousing & IT Services Company of the Year * Lutfal Haque - Most Promising Philanthropist & Businessman of the Year

* Blueivy Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. - Affordable Luxury Resort of the Year * Ugam Chemicals - Most Promising Paints & Coatings Manufacturer of the Year

* J.L.N. Group of Educational Institutions - Most Promising Institution for School & Higher Education * Nitish Jindal - Leading Foreign Policy Liaison & Advisor of the Year

* Dr. Punit Raj Singh - Most Promising Doctor of the Year * OHM Consultant - Most Promising Visa & Immigration Services Company of the Year

* Apex Engineers - Leading Manufacturers of Plastic Processing Machinery in India * Dr. Arvinder Singh - Excellence in Cosmetic Dermatology & Cosmetology

* Dr. Harvinder Kaur Pabla - Most Influential Education Leader of the Year * CA Suresh Jha - Outstanding Contribution in Social Work

* Bhakti Kapoor - Most Promising Nutrition & Wellness Expert of the Year * Veena Jha - Notable Social Worker of the Year

* Gateway International - Most Innovative & Promising Company for Study Abroad "Platforms like Indo-UK Global Business Conclave and Awards result in improvement in the visibility and popularity of the participants and provides excellent networking opportunity. It also positively impacts the overall quality of products and services, the awardees offer to their clients as they have a reputation to live up to, effectively enabling them at rise to match the international standards," said S Gupta, Director of WBR Corp.

