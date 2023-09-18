Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023: All you need to know

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days will kick off on October 10 at 3 a.m. EDT and run through October 11. Prime members in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK, will be able to shop the event.

During the Prime Big Deal Days event, Prime members will be able to shop deals across categories like fashion, home, and toys. In the U.S., Prime Members can shop favourite brands beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime and access doorbuster deals with Invite-only deals.

Amazon will be offering deep discounts on seasonal deals from brands like Dyson, Sony, Barbie, SharkNinja, iRobot, LG, Peloton, Jabra, and Betty Buzz by Blake Lively.

Influencers like Olivia Culpo and Claudia and Margo Oshry of 'Girl with No Job' and The Toast podcast will be sharing their top product picks leading up to Prime Big Deal Days.

"Members can shop deals across categories like fashion, home, and toys that include some of our most popular items during Prime Big Deal Days. They can also take advantage of other exciting Prime member benefits, like shopping favorite brands beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime and accessing doorbuster deals with Invite-only deal," said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime.

Additionally, eligible Prime members with a Prime Visa, Prime Store Card, or Amazon Prime Secured Card can earn an additional 5% back (for a total of 10%) on select products including Amazon devices, like Echo, Ring, and Fire TV devices. You can avail this offer from October 2 to Oct.12.

You can use Alexa to track deals up to 24 hours in advance on eligible items saved to a Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later.