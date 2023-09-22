Four die in road accident in J-K's Kulgam
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-09-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 22:17 IST
Four people died in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.
Seven people were injured in a collision between a truck and a car in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, they said.
The victims were taken to a nearby hospital where four people succumbed to their injuries, the officials said. Police have registered a case.
