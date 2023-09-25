Left Menu

Shooting of Director Atul Garg's "Kashmir - Enigma of Paradise" begins in Lonavala

The shooting of the much-anticipated film “Kashmir - Enigma of Paradise” commenced in the picturesque hill station of Lonavala on Monday. Being directed by Atul Garg, the film aims to unveil the untold history of Kashmir, spanning more than 100 years from the early 1920s to the present day.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-09-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 15:35 IST
Shooting of Director Atul Garg's "Kashmir - Enigma of Paradise" begins in Lonavala
Shooting of Director Atul Garg's "Kashmir - Enigma of Paradise" begins in Lonavala. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: The shooting of the much-anticipated film "Kashmir - Enigma of Paradise" commenced in the picturesque hill station of Lonavala on Monday. Being directed by Atul Garg, the film aims to unveil the untold history of Kashmir, spanning more than 100 years from the early 1920s to the present day.

"Kashmir - Enigma of Paradise" will also showcase the beauty, people, food and culture of Kashmir, popularly known as the heaven on earth. Kashmir, especially the terrorist angle, has been the backdrop for many Bollywood productions, but few, if any, have portrayed the complete historical narrative of the place with authenticity, something Atul Garg is aiming to rectify. "Many films have been made in the name of Kashmir, but none have explored its history of over a century like we are attempting in Kashmir - Enigma of Paradise. We want to take viewers on an exciting journey through time, from pre-independence to the present day Kashmir, with the film," said Garg.

He also said that the film will present the real beauty of Kashmir, going beyond the stereotypes that have often been portrayed. "Terrorism is unfortunate, but Kashmir is not just about it. We aim to showcase its multifaceted beauty and culture," he said.

Kashmir - Enigma of Paradise has a shooting schedule spanning nearly 100 days, of which two schedules have been completed in Kashmir. After the Lonavala leg of shooting, the action will shift to other places in the country. The film's cast includes Darsheel Safary, Rajneesh Duggal, Inaamulhaq, Akanksha Puri, Sajjad Delafrooz, Ram Gopal Bajaj, Adhyayan Suman, MK Raina, Arif Zakaria, Pawan Chopra, Amit Behl, Mahesh Balraj, Praneet Bhatt, Delbar Arya, Niharica Raizada, Mir Sarwar, and more.

Speaking about the film, Darsheel Safari said, "The story of Kashmir - Enigma of Paradise is very interesting. The subject and context are complex and demand a lot of hard work. Working on the film has been a great learning experience as an actor." Being produced by Eternal Films and promoted by Sanjay Bhushan Patiyala, the film's crew includes cinematographer Fasahat Khan, production designer Shree S Nair, and action director Sunil Rodrigues.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023