Left Menu

Calicut airport: Customs seized 5.4 kg gold from 6 flyers, majority hid inside their body

On Saturday and Sunday night, customs officials caught six individuals with gold paste concealed either inside their bodies or in the check-in baggage.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 16:29 IST
Calicut airport: Customs seized 5.4 kg gold from 6 flyers, majority hid inside their body
Customs seized 5.4 kg gold from flyers at Calicut International Airport. (Image: Customs department). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Custom officials have seized gold in paste form approximately to the tune of 5.4 kg in six different cases from Calicut International Airport. These gold are estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore. On Saturday and Sunday night, customs officials caught six individuals with gold paste concealed either inside their bodies or in the check-in baggage.

Two capsules of gold compound weighing 619 grams concealed inside the body of one flyer Muhammad Basheer Parayarukandiyil, aged 40, hailing from Koduvally in Kozhikode who arrived from Riyadh were recovered, officials said. Customs intercepted another passenger Karumbarukuzhiyil Muhammad Midlaj, aged about, hailing from Koduvally, Kozhikode who arrived from Dubai, and interrogation resulted in the recovery of 985 grams of paper sheets pasted with gold compound placed in bedsheets in the check-in baggage.

"An attempt was made by some criminals to abduct a passenger named Shri Ligesh (40 years), a resident of Kakkattil, who had arrived from Doha by flight no.IX374 outside the airport. CISF along with Kerala Police had foiled the attempt and Customs officials with the help of the Intelligence Officer, IB took the passenger into custody suspecting gold concealment," an official said. They said detailed interrogation of the passenger by the officers resulted in the recovery of two capsules of gold compound weighing 543 grams concealed inside the body.

In another instance, customs intercepted another passenger named Azeez Kollantavita, aged 25, a native of Chelarkkad, Kozhikode, who had arrived from Doha. Interrogation of him resulted in the recovery of four capsules of gold compound weighing 970 grams concealed inside his body. Customs seized some 1,277 and 1,066 grams of gold from Sameer of Malapuram and Abdul Sakkeer both from Malapuram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023