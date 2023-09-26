Left Menu

1.5 lakh individuals dedicate 5 lakh man-hour in 9 days for 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign: Railways

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 19:27 IST
More than 1.5 lakh individuals participated in the first nine days of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, dedicating about five lakh man-hours to the exercise since it was launched on September 15, the railway ministry said on Tuesday.

The railways runs a cleanliness campaign from September 15 to 30 every year for a cleaner and more sanitised railway system.

This year there is a special emphasis on the cleanliness of railway tracks at stations, approaches to major stations, and the elimination of plastic waste from railway premises.

''It is a multifaceted approach to ensure that every nook and cranny of the railway network adheres to the principles of cleanliness and sustainability,'' the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the encouraging numbers of people's participation reflects the deep-rooted sense of responsibility and ownership that the citizens have taken towards making the railways cleaner and more hygienic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

