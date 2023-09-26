Left Menu

Railways to run 18 special night trains on last day of Ganpati immersion in Mumbai

Of the 10 services, six will be operated on the main line between CSMT-Thane and Kalyan stations, while four will be run on the harbour line between CSMT and Belapur station at 12.05 am on September 29, it stated.The Western Railway will operate eight suburban special services between Churchgate and Virar stations from 12.15 am on September 29 for the convenience of passengers returning after the immersion of Ganesh idols.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Eighteen special train services will be operated on Mumbai's suburban railway network on the night of Anant Chaturdashi, the 10th and last day of the Ganapati festival, on September 28 for passengers returning after immersion of Ganesha idols, an official said on Tuesday.

The Central Railway in a release said it will run 10 suburban special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan, Thane, and Belapur stations on the intervening night of September 28 and September 29. Of the 10 services, six will be operated on the main line between CSMT-Thane and Kalyan stations, while four will be run on the harbour line between CSMT and Belapur station at 12.05 am on September 29, it stated.

The Western Railway will operate eight suburban special services between Churchgate and Virar stations from 12.15 am on September 29 for the convenience of passengers returning after the immersion of Ganesh idols. Anticipating heavy rush at Charni Road station due to the immersion, the Western Railway has decided to halt all Churchgate-bound fast trains at all the stations between 5 pm and 8.30 pm, an official release stated.

All Churchgate-bound slow trains will not halt at platform number two at Charni Road station between 5 pm and 10 pm to reduce congestion on platforms, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

