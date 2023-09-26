Left Menu

Aim to complete Vistara-Air India merger as soon as possible, says Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines on Tuesday said it aims to complete the merger of Vistara with Air India as soon as possible subject to remaining approvals from relevant authorities. Singapore Airlines continues to work with our partner Tata Sons and aims to complete the merger as soon as possible, subject to the remaining approvals from the relevant authorities, an airline spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:51 IST
Aim to complete Vistara-Air India merger as soon as possible, says Singapore Airlines
  • Country:
  • India

Singapore Airlines on Tuesday said it aims to complete the merger of Vistara with Air India ''as soon as possible'' subject to remaining approvals from relevant authorities. Once the proposed merger, which was approved by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on September 1, is complete, Singapore Airlines will have a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India. Vistara is a joint venture in which Singapore Airlines has a 49 per cent stake, while the rest is with the Tatas. Singapore Airlines and Air India have given certain commitments to the CCI to address the competition concerns arising out of the merger. In a statement on Tuesday, Singapore Airlines welcomed the CCI's approval of the merger and said the airline as well as Scoot will follow the commitments. Scoot is a part of the Singapore Airlines group. ''Singapore Airlines continues to work with our partner Tata Sons and aims to complete the merger as soon as possible, subject to the remaining approvals from the relevant authorities,'' an airline spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement. Air India and Singapore Airlines have committed to maintain minimum capacity/ supply level in relation to certain overlapping O&D (Origin & Destination) pairs between India and Singapore -- Delhi-Singapore, Mumbai-Singapore, Tiruchirappalli-Singapore and Chennai-Singapore, as per the CCI order. According to the statement, Singapore Airlines files ''14 times weekly/twice daily'' on the Delhi-Singapore route and flies 16 times weekly on the Mumbai-Singapore route.

On the Chennai-Singapore route, Singapore Airlines flies 17 times weekly and Scoot operates flights 14 times weekly/twice daily on the Tiruchirappalli-Singapore route.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023