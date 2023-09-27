Director Ajay Bhupathi's 'Mangalavaar' to have pan-India release on November 17

ATK New Delhi [India], September 27: After the critical and commercial hit 'RX 100', super-talented filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi is returning to the big screen with 'Mangalavaar', a rustic thriller. Produced by Swathi Reddy Gunupati and Suresh Varma under the banner of Mudra Media Works, the film has actress Payal Rajput in the lead role. The creators of the thriller drama have announced that the film will be released on November 17th in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Director Ajay Bhupathi described 'Mangalavaar' as a rustic action thriller set in a rural setting. "Every character in the movie is quite refreshing. Who is good? Who is evil? The narrative has been crafted in such a way that easy answers can't be found. This is a character-based movie wherein Payal Rajput's character will shock you. The audience viewing 'Mangalavaar' in theatres will experience a different level of surprise. We have decided to release the movie in theaters on November 17th," he added. Producers Swathi Reddy Gunupati and Suresh Varma said, "Ajay Bhupathi carved a new trend with 'RX100'. And now, 'Mangalavaar' will spawn a whole new trend. This is a film with a difference. The director has attempted something that we have never seen before on the Indian screen. We are sure that, on November 17th, the audience are going to echo our sentiments. We shot the film for 99 days, 51 of which were night shoots. This is a film with top-class technical values. Ajaneesh B Loknath, who is popular as the composer of 'Kantara', has provided extraordinary music. MR Raja Krishnan, who has worked on films like 'Vikram Vedha', 'Kantara', 'Vikrant Rona', and 'Salaar' and won a National Award for 'Rangasthalam', is providing sound design for our film. The entire filming has been finished. We are currently in post-production." The producers added that the movie's trailer release date will be made official soon.

Ajay Bhupathi is the production partner at A Creative Works for 'Mangalavaar'. Cast:

Payal Rajput, Sritej, Chaitanya Krishna, Ajay Ghosh, Laxman and others. Crew:

Digital Marketing: Talk Scoop Executive Producer: Saikumar Yadavilli

Editor: Gullapalli Madhav Kumar Marketing : Trendy Tolly PR

Dialogue writers: Tajuddin Syed, Raghav Art Director: Mohan Talluri

Production Designer: Raghu Kulkarni Fight Masters: Real Satish, Prithvi

Sound Designer & Audiography: National Award winner Raja Krishnan Cinematographer: Dasaradhi Sivendra

Choreographer: Bhanu Costume Designer: Mudasar Mohammad

Music Director: B Ajaneesh Loknath Story, Screenplay, Direction: Ajay Bhupathi.

