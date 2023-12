Cheating case: Kolkata court grants interim bail to Bollywood actress Zareen Khan

A city court on Monday directed Bollywood actress Zareen Khan not to travel abroad without its permission in connection with a cheating case registered at Narkeldanga police station here.

After hearing Khan's counsel, the Sealdah court granted her interim bail till December 26 on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 and barred her from leaving the country without obtaining prior permission from Kolkata Police.

Zareen, who came her from Mumbai, was also directed by the court to appear before it at every hearing.

The case dates back to 2018 when the actress allegedly took an advance of around Rs 12 lakh to perform at a Durga Puja function here. She, however, did not turn up following which the organisers lodged a complaint against her and her manager at Narkeldanga police station.

In September, the court issued an arrest warrant against Zareen in connection with the case.

