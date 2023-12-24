Left Menu

Nepal to send special souvenirs for Ram Mandir inauguration

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-12-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 15:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Nepal will send special souvenirs consisting of various types of jewellery, utensils, clothes and sweets for the Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya next month, according to a media report on Sunday.

A Janakpurdham-Ayodhyadham journey will be carried out to deliver the souvenirs, My Republica newspaper reported.

The journey, scheduled to start on January 18, will culminate in Ayodhya on January 20 and the souvenirs will be handed over to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Mandir Trust on the same day, said joint Mahanta of Janaki Temple Ramroshan Das Vaishnav.

The installation ceremony will take place on January 22.

The journey from Janakpurdham will pass through Jaleshwar Nath, Malangwa, Simraungadh, Gadhimai, Birgunj to Betiya, Kushinagar, Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur and reach Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Shaligram stones collected from the Kaligandaki riverbank in Nepal were sent to Ayodhya to make the statue of Lord Ram, which will be installed in the temple on the inauguration day, the paper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

