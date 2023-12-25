MedTech Mitra: Initiative by Centre to empower medical innovators launched

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday virtually launched 'MedTech Mitra', an initiative to empower medical technology innovators and advance healthcare solutions. "MedTech Mitra is a platform that will help the young talents of the country by holding their hands, giving them final shape to their research, knowledge, logic etc. and helping them get regulatory approval," said Mandaviya on the occasion, in the presence of SP Singh Bhagel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, who virtually joined and Dr VK Paul, Member Health, Niti Aayog. The medical devices sector is an essential and integral constituent of India's healthcare sector. "Pursuing the vision of Viksit Bharat, India is taking a holistic approach to health with a vision to transform the health landscape in the country by 2047," the Union health minister said. Noting that India's MedTech sector is highly import dependent, going as high as 80 per cent of its need, the Union Health Minister emphasised that "to ensure that medical devices are supplied within the country, this sector has seen phenomenal progress with the implementation of production-linked incentive schemes and investments for medical drug parks, MedTech research policy and MedTech research incentive scheme." He further added that this MedTech Mitra initiative will facilitate the indigenous development of affordable, quality medical devices.

Underscoring the growth and potential of this sector, Mandaviya stated that he was confident India will grow to become a USD 50 billion medtech industry by 2030. "Due to the developments taking place in sectors like robotics, artificial intelligence, big data, virtual reality, and nanotechnology, the medical device sector is changing rapidly today." "There is immense power among the innovators, researchers and start-up youth in the country who know how to do research and logic development. If one gets help at the approval stage itself, then wonders can be achieved, which will take India miles ahead in becoming Atmanirbhar and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat," the minister added. Commending the initiative, SP Singh Bhagel stated, "MedTech Mitra is a platform for budding entrepreneurs and innovators in India. It is more than an ecosystem; it is a community. It is a harbinger of revolutionary change."

He further added, "In our country, the use of accurate and cost-effective indigenous technologies to bring about a change in the scenario of healthcare is of utmost importance. MedTech Mitra is one such initiative that brings together various stakeholders in the field of medical technology to enhance cooperation among various stakeholders and partner with them to promote progress in the health sector." Highlighting the challenges facing the innovators in bringing innovations to light, Dr VK Paul underscored the role of MedTech Mitra in handholding the innovators for clinical evaluations and regulatory compliance.

He emphasised that MedTech Mitra will empower emerging start-ups and ensure ease of innovation, ease of doing research and development, and ease of rendering service in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)

