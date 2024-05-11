Home Minister Amit Shah Vows: Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Will Remain Part of India as Long as BJP Remains in Power
As long as BJP is there, Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir will be with India: Home Minister Amit Shah at rally in Telangana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
