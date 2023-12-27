Left Menu

Greek air force training jet crashes outside southern base and its pilot is reported killed

PTI | Athens | Updated: 27-12-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 18:12 IST
Greek air force training jet crashes outside southern base and its pilot is reported killed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Greek air force pilot was killed Wednesday when his training jet crashed in the countryside outside an air base near the southern town of Kalamata, state-run ERT television said.

The two-seater T-2 aircraft was carrying only one crew member, ERT said, and crashed as it was coming in to land.

Rescue teams cordoned off the area of the crash, where there were no buildings.

The US-made T-2 Buckeye first flew in the late 1950s and has served as the Greek air force's main training plane for decades. It had been scheduled to be withdrawn from service in the coming months.

